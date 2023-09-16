Cavaliers executive Koby Altman arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman was arrested Friday night and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Altman was stopped by officers for a traffic violation. The officers suspected Altman of impairment during the stop and he was taken into custody, according to a report from the highway patrol.

Altman refused to take a breath test but was “respectful and cooperative” with troopers, the report said.

Altman turned 41 on Saturday.

The Cavaliers released a short statement Saturday saying they were aware of “an incident” involving Altman and were gathering more information.

Altman was promoted to general manager of the Cavs in 2017. He has led a massive rebuild of the team following LeBron James' departure in 2018. Cleveland won 51 games last season and returned to the NBA playoffs for the first time in four years.

Altman finished second in NBA Executive of the Year voting last season.

