Cavaliers converting rookie G Craig Porter Jr.'s two-way contract into 4-year deal, AP source says

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced Porter's new deal.

The Athletic was first to report the Cavs' intentions.

Despite being undrafted, Porter, who played at Wichita State, has stepped up whenever coach J.B. Bickerstaff has called on him. Porter gave Cleveland needed depth when point guard Darius Garland was out for six weeks with a broken jaw.

Porter has barely played since Garland returned, but he gives Bickerstaff another option and some protection in case of future backcourt injuries. Porter scored a season-high 21 points in a Nov. 19 win over the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

