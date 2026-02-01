Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson fined $50K for actions following ejection in loss vs. Suns

The incident happened after Atkinson was called for his second technical foul and ejected from the game with 10:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of a 126-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Atkinson appeared to be upset about a no-call on Suns guard Collin Gillespie, who was aggressively guarding Sam Merrill on the perimeter.

The loss snapped Cleveland's five-game winning streak. The Cavaliers play again on Sunday against the Blazers.

