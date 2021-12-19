Cavaliers beat short-handed Bucks for 6th straight victory

After falling behind by 14 after one quarter, Milwaukee didn’t even put up a shot for the first 2:30 of the second quarter and didn’t connect on one until there was 8:59 left in the half. By that point, the Cavaliers seemed to be in cruise control, leading by as many as 20 after Ricky Rubio sank an open 3-pointer with 7:21 left.

Milwaukee cut the deficit to 11 heading into the break but came out flat in the third as Cleveland stretched the lead to 30 when Rubio converted a three-point play with 2:25 left in the quarter.

TIP INS

Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley missed the game after being placed in the league’s health and safety protocols earlier in the day. ... Semi Ojeleye checked into the game late in the opening quarter, marking his first action since straining his right calf against Oklahoma City on Nov. 19. ... Budenholzer said that Middleton was making good progress and could return to action as early as Wednesday when the Bucks host the Rockets in Milwaukee. ... The Cavs have outscored their opponents by at least 10 points in each of their last 10 victories and are third in the NBA with 13 victories by 10 or more points this season.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: At Atlanta on Sunday night.

Bucks: Host Houston on Wednesday night.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio is fouled as he drives betweenn Milwaukee Bucks' Sandro Mamukelashvili and Javonte Smart during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Milwaukee Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo is fouled as he shoots between Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love and Ed Davis during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Cleveland Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio and Milwaukee Bucks' Sandro Mamukelashvili go after a loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Cleveland Cavaliers' Ed Davis fouls Milwaukee Bucks' Sandro Mamukelashvili during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Cleveland Cavaliers' Dylan Windler is helped after being hurt during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)