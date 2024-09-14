Cavaliers and free agent forward Isaac Okoro agree to 3-year, $38 million deal, AP source says

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that restricted free agent forward Isaac Okoro has agreed to re-sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a three-year contract

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
10 minutes ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — Restricted free agent forward Isaac Okoro has agreed to re-sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a three-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Okoro's new deal is worth $38 million, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed or announced by the team.

ESPN.com first reported the agreement, citing Okoro's representation.

The fifth overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, Okoro is Cleveland's best perimeter defender, often drawing the assignment of guarding the opponent's top scorer. Okoro also has worked to improve his offensive game.

The 23-year-old averaged 9.4 points and 3.0 rebounds in 69 games — 42 starts — last season for the Cavs, who beat Orlando in the opening round of the playoffs before losing to eventual champion Boston.

Okoro shot a career-best 39% on 3-pointers, forcing teams to come out and guard him.

His agreement caps an extraordinarily busy summer for the Cavs that began with coach J.B. Bickerstaff being fired and replaced by Kenny Atkinson. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell signed a three-year, $150 million extension in July, ending months of speculation that he wanted out of Cleveland.

Also, power forward Evan Mobley signed a five-year, $224 deal and center Jarrett Allen signed a three-year, $91 million extension.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

In Other News
1
Springfield shooting leaves one person injured Saturday
2
2 Springfield medical sites among bomb threats Saturday; city working...
3
Local teachers receive excellence in prestigious state STEM award
4
Local country musician Hasting to host Farm Fest, giving back after...
5
School report cards: How Clark, Champaign schools performed in 2023-24