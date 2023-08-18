Caty McNally and Roberto Bautista Agut withdraw from the US Open

Caty McNally, a runner-up in women’s doubles at the last two U.S. Opens, has withdrawn from the tournament because of injury
NEW YORK (AP) — Caty McNally, a runner-up in women's doubles at the last two U.S. Opens, withdrew from the tournament Friday because of injury.

Roberto Bautista Agut also pulled out, the tournament announced.

McNally, from Cincinnati, missed her hometown Western & Southern Open this week because of an elbow injury. She lost in the women's doubles title match in Flushing Meadows in 2021 with Coco Gauff, then last year with Taylor Townsend.

Her withdrawal moved fellow American Madison Brengle into the main draw and left Townsend as the first player out.

Yosuke Watanuki of Japan took Bautista Agut's spot in the main draw, which begins Aug. 28.

