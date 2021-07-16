Ohio Catholic school teacher sentenced for sex assault of student

Corissa McCalister, 22, of Steubenville, will also have to perform community service and must register as a sex offender. Her teaching license has also been revoked.

McCalister was the head cross country coach and assistant track coach at Steubenville Catholic Central High School. Authorities have said she was driving a male student home from a track meet at another school when she stopped off at the Harrison County Fairgrounds in Cadiz and assaulted the boy.