Catcher Austin Hedges and Cleveland Guardians finalize $4 million, 1-year contract

Hedges finished last season winning a World Series with the Texas Rangers. He got one at-bat against Arizona and struck out.

He’ll be an asset to new Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt, who like Hedges, was a journeyman catcher.

The 31-year-old Hedges batted .184 (34 for 185) with Pittsburgh and Texas last season. The Rangers acquired him before the trade deadline and he wound up pitching in four games, posting a 4.91 ERA in 3 2/3 innings.

Cleveland opened a roster spot by designating first baseman Alfonso Rivas for assignment.

