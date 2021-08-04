Castillo solid for 6, Stephenson homers as Reds edge Twins

Twins rookie Charlie Barnes (0-2) allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks in four innings in his second career start.

The Reds scored all their runs with two outs. They strung together three run-scoring hits to take a 4-1 lead in the third. Votto followed Kyle Farmer’s RBI single with a two-run double and scored on Stephenson’s single to left.

Castillo got help from shortstop Farmer to get out of the sixth. With runners on first and second and nobody out, Farmer took a throw from India at second and executed a 360-degree turn before relaying to Votto at first for a double play.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: Manager Rocco Baldelli said INF Josh Donaldson (right hamstring) was “A-OK” after his pinch-hit appearance on Tuesday, when he tried to beat out a double-play grounder. Wednesday’s game was Donaldson’s sixth straight missed start.

Reds: All-Star OF Nick Castellanos (right wrist) took close to a half-hour of batting practice Wednesday and manager David Bell said he “might be a day away” from returning. The NL batting leader at .329 went on the 10-day injured list on July 22.

UP NEXT

Twins: Rookie RHP Griffin Jax (1-1, 6.41 ERA) is scheduled to start Thursday’s opener of a four-game series at Houston, the last stop on Minnesota’s season-long nine-game trip.

Reds: RHP Sonny Gray (3-6, 4.26) starts Thursday’s opener of a four-game series against last-place Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto hits a two-run double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.

Cincinnati Reds' Michael Lorenzen, left, and Tyler Stephenson, right, celebrate after the final out of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The Reds won 6-5.

Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano (22) falls into the safety net as he attempts to catch a foul ball hit by Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez (7) in the second inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.