Castillo scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Minnesota

The Reds are 26-27 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has slugged .425 this season. Nick Castellanos leads the club with a .582 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Twins are 21-32 on the road. Minnesota has hit 155 home runs as a team this season. Miguel Sano leads the team with 17, averaging one every 16.5 at-bats.

The Twins won the last meeting 7-5. Danny Coulombe secured his second victory and Mitch Garver went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Minnesota. Heath Hembree took his sixth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Winker leads the Reds with 21 home runs and has 60 RBIs.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 40 extra base hits and is slugging .468.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .287 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Twins: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), R.J. Alaniz: (calf), Nick Senzel: (knee), Nick Castellanos: (wrist), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Byron Buxton: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.