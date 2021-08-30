springfield-news-sun logo
Castillo expected to start as Reds host the Cardinals

By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
The Cardinals will start Jon Lester on Monday while the Reds are expected to counter with Luis Castillo

St. Louis Cardinals (66-63, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (71-61, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jon Lester (4-6, 5.28 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (7-13, 4.23 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 151 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -186, Cardinals +159; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and St. Louis will square off on Monday.

The Reds are 36-29 on their home turf. Cincinnati has slugged .431 this season. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .569.

The Cardinals are 31-33 on the road. St. Louis hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .308 this season, led by Paul Goldschmidt with a mark of .352.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 10-6. Ryan Helsley recorded his fifth victory and Harrison Bader went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for St. Louis. Sonny Gray registered his sixth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Votto leads the Reds with 28 home runs and is batting .271.

Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 142 hits and is batting .287.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .219 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .262 batting average, 3.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (intercostal), Mike Moustakas: (hip).

Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Justin Miller: (arm), Andrew Miller: (foot), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

