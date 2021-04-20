X

Castillo expected to start as Cincinnati hosts Arizona

By The Associated Press
The Diamondbacks will start Zac Gallen on Tuesday while the Reds are expected to counter with Luis Castillo

Arizona Diamondbacks (6-10, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (9-6, first in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (1-1, 7.04 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -136, Diamondbacks +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Eduardo Escobar and the Diamondbacks will take on the Reds Tuesday.

The Reds are 7-2 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati ranks fourth in the MLB in hitting with a .262 batting average, Jesse Winker leads the team with an average of .368.

The Diamondbacks have gone 4-7 away from home. Arizona has hit 22 home runs this season, fifth in the MLB. Eduardo Escobar leads them with six, averaging one every 9.7 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 7-0. Luke Weaver recorded his first victory and David Peralta went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Arizona. Jose De Leon took his first loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Naquin leads the Reds with seven extra base hits and is slugging .714.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with eight extra base hits and is slugging .586.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.40 ERA

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: (illness), Alex Blandino: (undisclosed).

Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Tim Locastro: (finger), Christian Walker: (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

