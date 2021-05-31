springfield-news-sun logo
X

Castellanos takes 16-game hit streak into matchup with Phillies

news | 55 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Reds, streaking Castellanos set for matchup with Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (25-28, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (23-28, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez (2-0, 2.95 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Reds: Wade Miley (4-4, 3.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Nick Castellanos is riding a 16-game hitting streak as Cincinnati readies to play Philadelphia.

The Reds are 11-13 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati ranks seventh in the MLB in hitting with a .245 batting average, Castellanos leads the team with an average of .359.

The Phillies are 10-18 on the road. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .303, led by J.T. Realmuto with a mark of .380.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos leads the Reds with 28 extra base hits and is batting .359.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 52 hits and is batting .265.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .229 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Phillies: 3-7, .199 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Wade Miley: (foot), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Mike Moustakas: (heel).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Scott Kingery: (dizziness), Bryce Harper: (forearm), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top