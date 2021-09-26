Castellanos solo homer in 9th lifts Reds over Nationals 7-6

Ruiz and Lane Thomas both hit solo homers for Washington. Thomas went deep to center field for his seventh home run of the season, all since joining the Nationals at the trade deadline from St. Louis for Jon Lester.

Ruiz’s drive sailed into the right field seats in the sixth, giving Washington a 6-5 lead with his second homer in two nights.

The Reds tied it in the seventh when Castellanos drew a leadoff walk and scored on Kyle Farmer’s double.

Reds rookie starter Vladimir Gutierrez threw 56 pitches and tied his season high with four walks while lasting a season-low 2 2-3 innings. The Nationals reached him for four runs and five hits.

Washington’s Erick Fedde gave up five runs on seven hits and three walks in 4 2-3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: An MRI on INF Carter Kieboom’s left forearm was negative and he was available off the bench. He was scratched from Friday’s original starting lineup after reporting soreness. He was hit by a pitch on Monday in Miami.

Reds: INF Joey Votto was scratched from the starting lineup with left knee soreness. Tyler Stephenson replaced Votto in the lineup. ... LHP Wade Miley went on the 10-day injured list with a neck strain. LHP Cionel Pérez was recalled from Triple-A Louisville.

UP NEXT

Nationals: LHP Josh Rogers (2-0) is 3-3 with a 5.47 ERA over 12 total appearances, including seven starts, in 2021.

Reds: RHP Tyler Mahle (12-6) is tied with LHP Wade Miley for the team lead in wins.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos watches his solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning against Washington Nationals pitcher Patrick Murphy to win a baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Cincinnati Reds Nick Castellanos, left, celebrates with teammates Jonathan India, center, and TJ Friedl after hitting a home run against Washington Nationals pitcher Patrick Murphy to win a baseball game during the ninth inning in Cincinnati, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon