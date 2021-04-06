Castellanos, Moustakas lift Reds to third straight win

Castellanos was disciplined by Major League Baseball on Monday afternoon for sparking an incident with the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday — the right fielder flexed while standing over pitcher Jake Woodford moments after sliding into home. Woodford had hit Castellanos with a pitch moments before. His suspension is being held in abeyance until the appeal is heard.

The Reds’ offense has produced 30 runs over the first four games of the season, after scoring 27 in the first three games for the first time since 1976.

Reds pitchers held the Pirates to just one hit over the middle seven innings until Bryan Reynolds homered in the ninth.

De Leon's first major league hit and RBI in his first at-bat since 2016 got the Reds on the board in the second.

De Leon fanned three batters in the third and fifth innings as Reds pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts.

Pirates starter JT Brubaker, who grew up in nearby Springfield, Ohio, allowed a run through four innings in his second career start against the Reds.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: Sonny Gray, who began the season on the 10-day injured list with a muscle strain in his back, threw 60 pitches over 4 2/3 innings at the Reds' alternate training site in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday. “I felt really, really good,” Gray said. “I wanted to treat it like a normal start as much as I could. I was very pleased."

Outfielder Jesse Winker has not played since leaving Saturday’s game with flu-like symptoms. He has not tested positive for COVID-19, according to manager David Bell.

UP NEXT

Reds left-hander Wade Miley makes his season debut after injuries limited him to 14 1/3 innings last year, while right-hander Trevor Cahill debuts for the Pirates after signing a one-year deal in March.

