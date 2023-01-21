springfield-news-sun logo
X

Castaneda scores 32 as Akron beats Western Michigan 63-55

news
41 minutes ago
Xavier Castaneda scored 32 points and Akron turned back Western Michigan 63-55

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Xavier Castaneda scored 32 points and Akron turned back Western Michigan 63-55 on Saturday.

Castaneda also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Zips (13-6, 5-1 Mid-American Conference). Greg Tribble had nine points and Sammy Hunter scored eight.

The Broncos (6-13, 2-4) were led by Markeese Hastings with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Jefferson Monegro finished with eight points and five assists. Lamar Norman Jr. had six points and six assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Akron hosts Miami (OH) while Western Michigan visits Ohio.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
1 man dead after fatal crash in Clark County
2
1 person trapped, extricated from car in Springfield crash
3
4 of 5 escaped Missouri inmates arrested in Butler County
4
Springfield’s $2 million neighborhood street program being finalized
5
Grammy-winning pop star Sheena Easton to perform at Clark State
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top