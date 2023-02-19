X
Dark Mode Toggle

Castaneda scores 30, Akron downs Buffalo 86-66

news
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
The Akron Zips defeated the Buffalo Bulls 86-66 led by Xavier Castaneda's 30 points

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Xavier Castaneda's 30 points led Akron over Buffalo 86-66 on Saturday night.

Castaneda had six rebounds for the Zips (19-8, 11-3 Mid-American Conference). Enrique Freeman added 21 points while shooting 7 of 14 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line, and he also had 10 rebounds. Nate Johnson went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Bulls (12-15, 6-8) were led by Armoni Foster, who recorded 12 points and two steals. Buffalo also got 11 points and six rebounds from Isaiah Adams. Jonnivius Smith also put up 11 points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Tuesday. Akron visits Toledo while Buffalo hosts Central Michigan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Excellence in Teaching: Global Impact educator has ‘a strong heart for...
2
Springfield to spend $3.5 million on South Yellow Springs...
3
Coffee with superintendent events let Clark, Champaign residents...
4
What are they building there? 3 local construction projects readers...
5
Cincinnati closing Ohio River water intakes to prevent contamination...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top