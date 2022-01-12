Hamburger icon
Castaneda scores 29 to lift Akron over Ball St. 84-74

Xavier Castaneda had a career-high 29 points as Akron topped Ball State 84-74

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Xavier Castaneda had a career-high 29 points as Akron beat Ball State 84-74 on Tuesday night.

Bryan Trimble Jr. had 19 points for Akron (9-4, 2-1 Mid-American Conference). Enrique Freeman added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Mikal Dawson had 10 points.

Ali Ali, the Zips' leading scorer heading into the matchup at 15 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5).

Payton Sparks scored a season-high 23 points and had 10 rebounds for the Cardinals (7-8, 2-2). Miryne Thomas added 12 points. Demarius Jacobs had 10 points and six assists.

