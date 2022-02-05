Hamburger icon
Carter's double-double leads Ohio over W. Michigan 77-64

news
1 hour ago
Jason Carter had 27 points plus 10 rebounds as Ohio topped Western Michigan 77-64

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jason Carter had 27 points plus 10 rebounds and Mark Sears added 25 points, six rebounds and six assists and Ohio topped Western Michigan 77-64 on Saturday.

Ben Vander Plas had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Ohio (19-3, 10-1 Mid-American Conference), which won its fifth straight game.

Lamar Norman Jr. had 30 points for the Broncos (4-19, 0-12), who have now lost 13 straight. Mileek McMillan added 11 points. Markeese Hastings had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Ohio also defeated Western Michigan 59-47 on Jan. 1.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

