Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Carter scores 22 to lift Ohio past Bowling Green 85-78

news
2 hours ago
Jason Carter had a season-high 22 points as Ohio stretched its win streak to eight games, defeating Bowling Green 85-78

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jason Carter had a season-high 22 points as Ohio won its eighth consecutive game, topping Bowling Green 85-78 on Tuesday night.

Mark Sears had 19 points and six rebounds for Ohio (13-2, 4-0 Mid-American Conference). Tommy Schmock added 17 points and seven rebounds. AJ Clayton had 12 points.

Daeqwon Plowden had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Falcons (8-7, 1-3). Myron Gordon added 18 points. Brenton Mills had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
These 17 people were indicted in Clark County
2
Family & Youth Initiatives elects new board chairman
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Springfield man arraigned following shooting near Wittenberg University
5
Dole recalls salad processed in Springfield facility
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top