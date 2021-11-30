Carter, Ohio visit LSU

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Bobcats have been led by seniors Carter and Ben Vander Plas. Carter has averaged 14.8 points and 7.5 rebounds while Vander Plas has recorded 15 points and seven rebounds per game. The Tigers have been anchored by Days and Tari Eason. Days has averaged 16.6 points and seven rebounds while Eason has put up 14.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JASON: Carter has connected on 27.8 percent of the 18 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: LSU has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 85.4 points while giving up 51.