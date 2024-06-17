Carson Foster heading to first OIympics with win in 400 IM, Kalisz takes second spot

Jay Litherland, the 400 IM silver medalist in Tokyo, missed out on his third Olympics with a third-place showing.

The 22-year-old Foster, a native of Cincinnati who swims for the University of Texas, led the entire race to finish in 4 minutes, 7.64 seconds.

Kalisz closed to within a tenth of a second on the breaststroke leg, but the 30-year-old simply didn't have enough in the tank to keep up with the younger Foster. The winner pulled away on the freestyle, with Kalisz touching in 4:09.39.

Litherland faded badly at the end for a time of 4:12.34.

