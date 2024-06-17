Carson Foster heading to first OIympics with win in 400 IM, Kalisz takes second spot

Carson Foster is heading to the Olympics for the first time, knocking off defending gold medalist Chase Kalisz in the final of the 400-meter individual medley at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
By PAUL NEWBERRY – Associated Press
23 minutes ago
X

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Carson Foster is heading to the Olympics for the first time, knocking off defending gold medalist Chase Kalisz in the final of the 400-meter individual medley at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials on Sunday night.

Kalisz should get a chance to defend his gold in Paris, taking the runner-up spot to claim the expected second spot on the American team.

Jay Litherland, the 400 IM silver medalist in Tokyo, missed out on his third Olympics with a third-place showing.

The 22-year-old Foster, a native of Cincinnati who swims for the University of Texas, led the entire race to finish in 4 minutes, 7.64 seconds.

Kalisz closed to within a tenth of a second on the breaststroke leg, but the 30-year-old simply didn't have enough in the tank to keep up with the younger Foster. The winner pulled away on the freestyle, with Kalisz touching in 4:09.39.

Litherland faded badly at the end for a time of 4:12.34.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/summer-olympics

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
2 New Carlisle housing developments breaking ground to reshape city
2
Springfield’s My Brother’s, Sister’s Keeper mentor program to host 2...
3
Multiple people shot during event at Cincinnati park
4
Juneteenth/FatherFest in Springfield celebrates groundbreaking day
5
Split New Carlisle council votes to allow chickens in the city
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top