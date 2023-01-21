springfield-news-sun logo
Carry's 18 lead Kent State over Ball State 86-65

1 hour ago
Led by Sincere Carry's 18 points, the Kent State Golden Flashes defeated the Ball State Cardinals 86-65 on Friday night

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry had 18 points and Kent State beat Ball State 86-65 on Friday night.

Carry was 6 of 15 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Golden Flashes (16-3, 6-0 Mid-American Conference). Chris Payton added 16 points while shooting 6 of 6 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Jalen Sullinger shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points. It was the 10th straight victory for the Golden Flashes.

The Cardinals (13-6, 4-2) were led by Basheer Jihad, who recorded 11 points. Jaylin Sellers added 11 points for Ball State. In addition, Demarius Jacobs finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

