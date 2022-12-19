Carry, Sullinger lead Kent State over Concord 106-56

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry and Jalen Sullinger scored 16 points apiece as Kent State beat Concord University 106-56 on Sunday night.
Carry contributed six rebounds and seven assists for the Golden Flashes (8-3). Sullinger sank 3 of 4 from beyond the arc. Miryne Thomas had 13 points.
The Mountain Lions were led by Jordan Wooden with 15 points. Lual Daniel Rahama added 11 points, six rebounds and three steals.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
