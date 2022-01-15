Hamburger icon
Carry scores 32 to carry Kent St. past Akron 67-55

Sincere Carry matched his career high with a season-high 32 points as Kent State defeated Akron 67-55

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry matched his career high with a season-high 32 points as Kent State defeated Akron 67-55 on Friday night.

Tervell Beck had 11 points for Kent State (8-8, 3-3 Mid-American Conference).

Xavier Castaneda had 21 points for the Zips (9-5, 2-2). Enrique Freeman added 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

