Carry scores 24 to propel Kent State past Buffalo 74-68

Carry added seven assists for the Golden Flashes (17-4, 7-1 Mid-American Conference). Chris Payton pitched in with 12 points, eight rebounds and five blocks. Jalen Sullinger scored 11.

Isaiah Adams led the way for the Bulls (10-11, 4-4) with 23 points. LaQuill Hardnett added 11 points and 12 rebounds. Zid Powell finished with 11 points, four assists and two steals.