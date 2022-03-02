Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Carry scores 22 to carry Kent St. past N. Illinois 63-55

news
1 hour ago
Sincere Carry had 22 points as Kent State won its 11th straight game, topping Northern Illinois 63-55

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Sincere Carry had 22 points as Kent State won its 11th straight game, getting past Northern Illinois 63-55 on Tuesday night.

Malique Jacobs had 12 points and nine rebounds for Kent State (20-9, 15-4 Mid-American Conference). Justyn Hamilton added 11 points.

Keshawn Williams had 16 points for the Huskies (8-21, 5-14), whose losing streak reached five games. Chinedu Kingsley Okanu added 14 points. Darweshi Hunter had six rebounds.

Trendon Hankerson, the Huskies' second leading scorer entering the matchup at 12 points per game, shot only 18% in the game (2 of 11).

The Golden Flashes leveled the season series against the Huskies, who beat Kent State 65-63 on Jan. 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Champaign County Pet of the Week
2
Clark County Pet of the Week
3
Medical helicopter requested at crash in Bethel Township
4
Tecumseh teacher in alleged altercation with student disciplined...
5
New trial for New Carlisle teen convicted as adult in deadly stabbing...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top