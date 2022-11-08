springfield-news-sun logo
Carry scores 20, Kent St. takes down Northern Kentucky 79-57

news
18 minutes ago
Sincere Carry scored 20 points to help Kent State defeat Northern Kentucky 79-57 in a season opener

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Sincere Carry scored 20 points to help Kent State defeat Northern Kentucky 79-57 on Monday night in a season opener.

Miryne Thomas added 11 points for Kent State. Jalen Sullinger and VonCameron each recorded 10 points.

Trevon Faulkner led the way for the Norse with 13 points. Sam Vinson added 12 points.

NEXT UP

Kent State’s next game is Thursday against Baldwin Wallace at home. Northern Kentucky hosts Cincinnati-Clermont on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

