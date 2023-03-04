X
Carry and Kent State earn 89-84 OT win over Akron

news
By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago
Sincere Carry scored 35 points, including 11 in the overtime, as the Kent State Golden Flashes defeated the Akron Zips 89-84 on Friday night

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry scored 35 points, including 11 in the overtime, as Kent State took down Akron 89-84 on Friday night.

Carry was 9 of 18 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 14 for 15 from the line for the Golden Flashes (25-6, 15-3 Mid-American Conference). Chris Payton scored 22 points while going 9 of 10 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Malique Jacobs shot 4 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Zips (21-10, 13-5) were led by Sammy Hunter, who recorded 26 points. Enrique Freeman added 25 points and 12 rebounds for Akron. Xavier Castaneda also had 13 points and five assists.

Carry scored 14 points in the first half for Kent State, who led 36-32 at the break. Kent State was outscored by four points in the second half and the teams finished regulation tied 72-72. Carry scored his 11 overtime points while shooting 2 of 2 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

