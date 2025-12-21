Carroll's 22 lead Xavier past Georgetown 80-77

Malik Mack finished with 21 points for the Hoyas (8-4, 1-1). Julius Halaifonua added 19 points and two blocks for Georgetown. KJ Lewis also had 15 points and six rebounds.

Moore scored 12 points in the first half and Xavier went into the break trailing 40-35. Xavier outscored Georgetown by eight points in the second half. Carroll led the way with 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.