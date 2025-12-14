Carroll scores 17 in Youngstown State's 103-52 win against Thiel

Led by Cris Carroll's 17 points, the Youngstown State Penguins defeated the Thiel Tomcats 103-52 on Sunday
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Cris Carroll's 17 points helped Youngstown State defeat Thiel 103-52 on Sunday.

Carroll added three steals for the Penguins (7-4, 2-0 Horizon League). Rich Rolf scored 13 points while going 6 of 8 from the field. Vladimer Salaridze had 12 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range). Jaiden Haynes also scored 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting.

Anthony Henderson II led the Tomcats in scoring, finishing with 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Springfield students react to School of Innovation closure
2
Parents, grandparent react to Springfield’s School of Innovation...
3
Column: Sometimes life calls for a compromise
4
Habitat for Humanity welcomes new homeowner just in time for the...
5
Springfield Rotarians bring holiday cheer to hundreds