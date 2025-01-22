Carroll leads Youngstown State against Robert Morris after 24-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State plays Robert Morris after Cris Carroll scored 24 points in Youngstown State's 73-69 win against the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Penguins have gone 5-2 in home games. Youngstown State is seventh in the Horizon League with 31.0 points per game in the paint led by EJ Farmer averaging 8.4.

The Colonials are 5-4 in Horizon League play. Robert Morris is fourth in the Horizon League scoring 75.2 points per game and is shooting 42.5%.

Youngstown State is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Robert Morris allows to opponents. Robert Morris averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Youngstown State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Farmer is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Penguins. Juwan Maxey is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kam Woods is averaging 14.5 points, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Colonials. Alvaro Folgueiras is averaging 15.1 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 53.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Colonials: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.