Carroll, Borovicanin lead Xavier past DePaul, 68-66

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tre Carroll led Xavier with 21 points and Filip Borovicanin hit the game-winning buzzer beater as the Musketeers defeated DePaul 68-66 on Saturday.

Carroll had six rebounds for the Musketeers (12-10, 4-7 Big East Conference). Borovicanin scored 16 points while going 6 of 11 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Malik Messina-Moore shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.