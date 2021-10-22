Carolina to visit Columbus Saturday

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets +130, Hurricanes -154; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Carolina Hurricanes.
Columbus went 18-26-12 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 11-9-8 at home. The Blue Jackets recorded 238 assists on 134 total goals last season.
Carolina finished 36-12-8 overall with a 16-9-3 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Hurricanes scored 42 power play goals on 164 power play opportunities last season.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.
Hurricanes: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.