Carolina takes home win streak into matchup with Columbus

In their last meeting on Feb. 15, Carolina won 7-3. Brock McGinn scored two goals for the Hurricanes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 26 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 15 assists. Dougie Hamilton has 11 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Cam Atkinson leads the Blue Jackets with 11 goals and has 21 points. Oliver Bjorkstrand has four goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: day to day (back), Petr Mrazek: out (thumb), Vincent Trocheck: day to day (upper body).

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.