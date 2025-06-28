Cardinals take road win streak into matchup with the Guardians

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (4-5, 4.31 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Guardians: Slade Cecconi (3-3, 3.38 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -121, Cardinals +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Cleveland Guardians looking to extend a four-game road winning streak.

Cleveland has gone 20-18 in home games and 40-40 overall. The Guardians have a 24-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

St. Louis has gone 19-21 in road games and 45-38 overall. The Cardinals have gone 19-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 30 extra base hits (16 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs). Lane Thomas is 6 for 33 with two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has 21 doubles, five home runs and 29 RBIs while hitting .300 for the Cardinals. Alec Burleson is 11 for 40 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .194 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .225 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jose Ramirez: day-to-day (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Jordan Walker: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

