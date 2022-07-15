Cardinals start 6-game series against the Reds

St. Louis is 48-44 overall and 27-20 at home. The Cardinals have a 20-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cincinnati is 34-55 overall and 16-27 on the road. The Reds have gone 7-13 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Friday's game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Cardinals have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 28 doubles and 19 home runs for the Cardinals. Albert Pujols is 8-for-23 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 18 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Reds. Jonathan India is 11-for-39 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .227 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Reds: 7-3, .247 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (covid), Ross Detwiler: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.