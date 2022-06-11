Cardinals snap 3-game losing streak, beat Reds 2-0

Arenado then scored when Tyler O’Neill singled to third base and Brandon Drury’s throw to first skipped away from Votto, giving St. Louis a 2-0 lead.

The Reds loaded the bases in the eighth after Gallegos walked Colin Moran, Brandon Drury and Votto, but Kyle Farmer popped up to shortstop Tommy Edman to end the threat

I-55 SHUFFLE:

The Cardinals activated OF Dylan Carlson from the 10-day injured list and optioned OF Lars Nootbaar to Triple-A Memphis. Carlson hit .247 with two home runs and 11 RBI in 39 games before missing the last 18 games with a strained left hamstring.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Reds: Placed C Tyler Stephenson on the 15-day injured list with a broken right thumb sustained in Wednesday’s game against Philadelphia. Stephenson is expected to be out four to six weeks and his trip to the injured list marks the 28th stint for a Reds player this season. The club recalled 2016 second-round draft pick Chris Okie from Triple-A Louisville. Okie, 27, made his major league debut behind the plate as a defensive replacement in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty (right shoulder inflammation) allowed a solo home run as the only hit against him in a four inning rehabilitation start for Triple-A Memphis.

C Yadier Molina was held out of the lineup with general soreness, but manager Oliver Marmol expects him to be in the lineup Saturday to catch longtime battery mate RHP Adam Wainwright.

UP NEXT:

Wainwright (5-4, 2.73 ERA) is 10-16 in 37 career appearances against Cincinnati. The Reds are the only team he has a losing record against where he has accumulated more than one decision. Cincinnati counters with RHP Hunter Greene (3-7, 5.40 ERA), who allowed one hit and faced the minimum 21 batters in seven shutout innings in a rain-shortened 1-0 win over Arizona on Monday night.

___

