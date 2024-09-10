Cardinals play the Reds in first of 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Rhett Lowder (0-1, 0.87 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Cardinals: Andre Pallante (6-7, 4.07 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -131, Reds +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday to start a three-game series.

St. Louis has a 72-71 record overall and a 37-34 record at home. The Cardinals have gone 43-12 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cincinnati has a 70-75 record overall and a 34-36 record on the road. Reds pitchers have a collective 4.09 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

The teams play Tuesday for the 11th time this season. The Reds are up 6-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson has 18 doubles and 21 home runs while hitting .273 for the Cardinals. Pedro Pages is 6-for-27 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 33 doubles, eight triples and 23 home runs for the Reds. Ty France is 16-for-37 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .241 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by three runs

Reds: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (finger), Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Reds: Jonathan India: day-to-day (elbow), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stuart Fairchild: 60-Day IL (thumb), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (teres), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (toe), Christian Roa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.