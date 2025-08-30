Cardinals place Burleson, Pozo on injured list; call up Crooks, Prieto

Pozo was put on the seven-day concussion list after taking a foul tip off his mask during Thursday's 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. He finished the game, but concussion symptoms appeared.

The team also selected catcher Jimmy Crooks and infielder César Prieto from Triple-A.

Prieto came on in the 10th inning late as a pinch hitter during Friday night's 7-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds and was 0 for 1 with a swinging strikeout.

Crooks replaced Pedro Pagés behind the plate in the ninth inning and did not have a plate appearance.

Crooks is the No. 6-ranked prospect in the Cardinals’ system, according to MLB Pipeline. He is batting .274 at Triple-A with a .778 OPS, 21 doubles, 14 home runs and 79 RBIs.

Prieto, a Cuban who defected in 2021 a few hours after the squad arrived in Florida to participate in a qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics, is hitting .295 with nine home runs and 62 RBIs at Memphis.

