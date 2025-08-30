Cardinals place Burleson, Pozo on injured list; call up Crooks, Prieto

The St. Louis Cardinals have placed outfielder Alec Burleson and catcher Yahel Pozo on the injured list and called up two top prospects from Triple-A Memphis
St. Louis Cardinals' Alec Burleson watches his walk-off home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

15 hours ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals placed outfielder Alec Burleson and catcher Yahel Pozo on the injured list on Friday and called up two top prospects from Triple-A Memphis.

Burleson was placed on the 10-day injured list with right wrist inflammation. Burleson had an injection in the wrist to assist with the inflammation, and after letting it settle for 48 hours, the team will reassess the injury.

Pozo was put on the seven-day concussion list after taking a foul tip off his mask during Thursday's 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. He finished the game, but concussion symptoms appeared.

The team also selected catcher Jimmy Crooks and infielder César Prieto from Triple-A.

Prieto came on in the 10th inning late as a pinch hitter during Friday night's 7-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds and was 0 for 1 with a swinging strikeout.

Crooks replaced Pedro Pagés behind the plate in the ninth inning and did not have a plate appearance.

Crooks is the No. 6-ranked prospect in the Cardinals’ system, according to MLB Pipeline. He is batting .274 at Triple-A with a .778 OPS, 21 doubles, 14 home runs and 79 RBIs.

Prieto, a Cuban who defected in 2021 a few hours after the squad arrived in Florida to participate in a qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics, is hitting .295 with nine home runs and 62 RBIs at Memphis.

