Cardinals host the Reds to open 4-game series

The St. Louis Cardinals host the Cincinnati Reds to open a four-game series
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Cincinnati Reds (37-43, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (41-38, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (6-6, 3.40 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (6-6, 4.68 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -137, Reds +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Cincinnati Reds to start a four-game series.

St. Louis is 41-38 overall and 22-16 in home games. The Cardinals have gone 19-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Cincinnati has a 17-20 record on the road and a 37-43 record overall. The Reds are 24-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams square off Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masyn Winn has a .292 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 15 doubles, three triples and four home runs. Brendan Donovan is 17-for-40 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jonathan India leads the Reds with a .268 batting average, and has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 39 walks and 31 RBI. Elly De La Cruz is 15-for-40 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .269 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Reds: 3-7, .237 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (back), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Reds: Jake Fraley: day-to-day (leg), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (lat), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Three Clark State faculty members receive excellence awards
2
Man serving 46-year prison sentence appeals Springfield murder...
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Best of Springfield: Remembering last year’s food, dining and drinking...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top