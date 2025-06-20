Cardinals host the Reds to open 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brady Singer (7-4, 4.34 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Cardinals: Andre Pallante (4-3, 4.83 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -136, Reds +115; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals start a three-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

St. Louis is 22-14 in home games and 40-35 overall. Cardinals hitters have a collective .396 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the NL.

Cincinnati is 39-36 overall and 19-19 in road games. The Reds have a 32-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday's game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras leads the Cardinals with 26 extra base hits (16 doubles and 10 home runs). Alec Burleson is 16 for 42 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 14 doubles and 16 home runs for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 12 for 42 with three doubles, a home run and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .250 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Reds: 7-3, .274 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (groin), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (foot), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.