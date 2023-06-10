X

Cardinals bring 1-0 series lead over Reds into game 2

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds (29-35, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (27-37, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (1-0, .00 ERA, .83 WHIP, six strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (4-2, 3.74 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -169, Reds +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds with a 1-0 series lead.

St. Louis has a 13-16 record at home and a 27-37 record overall. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 4.19 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Cincinnati is 29-35 overall and 12-17 on the road. The Reds have the fifth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .332.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Cardinals hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Gorman has 10 doubles and 15 home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 13-for-36 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer leads the Reds with eight home runs while slugging .480. Matt McLain is 15-for-44 with three doubles, two triples and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .209 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Reds: 4-6, .242 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (back), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: day-to-day (wrist), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Henry Ramos: 10-Day IL (hip), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

