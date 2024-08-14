Cardinals aim to end 3-game slide, take on the Reds

The St. Louis Cardinals aim to stop their three-game losing streak with a win against the Cincinnati Reds
news
By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
X

St. Louis Cardinals (60-60, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-61, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kyle Gibson (7-4, 3.99 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Reds: Emilio Pagan (2-3, 4.22 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -113, Reds -107; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to end their three-game slide with a win against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 30-31 record at home and a 59-61 record overall. The Reds have gone 42-20 in games when they record at least eight hits.

St. Louis is 60-60 overall and 29-33 in road games. The Cardinals have a 37-10 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Reds are ahead 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 55 extra base hits (27 doubles, seven triples and 21 home runs). Tyler Stephenson is 11-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Alec Burleson leads the Cardinals with 20 home runs while slugging .458. Nolan Arenado is 13-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .233 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (teres), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (back), Mike Siani: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Nurse, pediatric cancer patient reunite as Springfield coworkers 20...
2
Champaign County Pet of the Week
3
Mayor: Group’s use of swastika flags, guns ‘not peaceful’ but city was...
4
Springfield plans upgrade to I-70/72 ‘A.B. Graham gateway’ after...
5
Large fire damaged vacant Springfield industrial complex; cause still...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top