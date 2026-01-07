Cardinals acquire reliever Justin Bruihl from Guardians for cash

Left-handed pitcher Justin Bruihl’s brief stay with the Cleveland Guardians ended Tuesday when the St. Louis Cardinals acquired him in exchange for cash
FILE - Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Justin Bruihl throws in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, July 27, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Justin Bruihl throws in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, July 27, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez, File)
news
6 hours ago
X

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Left-hander Justin Bruihl’s brief stay with the Cleveland Guardians ended Tuesday when he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals for cash.

Cleveland acquired Bruihl from the Toronto Blue Jays for cash on Dec. 17 and designated him for assignment three days later.

Bruihl, 28, went 0-0 with a 5.27 ERA in 15 games for Toronto last season. He struck out 18 and walked seven in 13 2/3 innings.

He is 2-2 with a 4.72 ERA in 94 career appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2021-23), Colorado Rockies (2023), Pittsburgh Pirates (2024) and Toronto.

St. Louis designated right-hander Zak Kent for assignment. He was claimed off waivers from the Guardians on Dec. 5.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
Springfield native acquires 113-year-old leather goods brand
2
Ohio property tax reform options this year may be more subtle
3
Clark County approves $230M annual budget
4
1 in custody after Secret Service, local police investigate at Vice...
5
$5M tax credit awarded to historic Springfield project