Capitals take on the Blue Jackets after Ovechkin's 2-goal performance

The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season. The Capitals won the previous matchup 6-2. Ovechkin scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Strome has 17 goals and 35 assists for the Capitals. Rasmus Sandin has one goal and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has scored 17 goals with 46 assists for the Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-5-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 2-6-2, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Darcy Kuemper: day to day (upper body), John Carlson: out (face), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Nick Jensen: day to day (upper body).

Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Sean Kuraly: out (oblique), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Elvis Merzlikins: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.