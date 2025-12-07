Capitals take home winning streak into matchup with the Blue Jackets

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -201, Blue Jackets +166; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they play the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Washington has a 6-2-1 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 17-9-3 record overall. The Capitals have a 6-2-0 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Columbus has a 2-4-2 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 13-9-6 record overall. The Blue Jackets have a 6-0-3 record when scoring a power-play goal.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season. The Capitals won 5-1 in the last matchup. Jakob Chychrun led the Capitals with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tom Wilson has 17 goals and 14 assists for the Capitals. Alexander Ovechkin has eight goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Zachary Werenski has nine goals and 21 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has scored six goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 8-1-1, averaging 4.8 goals, 7.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-2-4, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

