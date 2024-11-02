Capitals bring home winning streak into game against the Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets (5-4-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (7-2, in the Metropolitan Division)
Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -229, Blue Jackets +187; over/under is 6.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Columbus Blue Jackets trying to continue a five-game home winning streak.
Washington is 7-2 overall and 4-1-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals have scored 37 total goals (4.1 per game) to rank 10th in NHL play.
Columbus has gone 5-4-1 overall with a 1-0-0 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Blue Jackets are 3-0-0 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.
Blue Jackets: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.