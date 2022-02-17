Capital city library system announces Sunday re-openings

The Columbus Metropolitan Library normally employs about 870 full and part-time staff but had almost 160 unfilled positions when it announced the closures in November. The system furloughed more than 600 workers in 2020 following stay-at-home orders that shuttered businesses across the state.

The library will once again offer Sunday hours at its downtown facility and 23 neighborhood and suburban branches beginning this weekend. The library said in a news release the system’s employee count has risen to 760, with jobs still available.