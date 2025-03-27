Canucks take on the Blue Jackets following Sherwood's 2-goal game

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Kiefer Sherwood scored two goals in the Canucks' 5-2 win against the New York Islanders.

Columbus has a 32-29-9 record overall and a 20-9-5 record in home games. The Blue Jackets have conceded 232 goals while scoring 220 for a -12 scoring differential.

Vancouver has a 34-26-12 record overall and a 19-13-5 record on the road. The Canucks serve 9.2 penalty minutes per game to rank seventh in league play.

Friday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Canucks won the previous matchup 5-2. Pius Suter scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kent Johnson has 21 goals and 24 assists for the Blue Jackets. Sean Monahan has five goals and 13 assists over the past 10 games.

Brock Boeser has 23 goals and 21 assists for the Canucks. Suter has scored six goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-7-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 2.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Canucks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.